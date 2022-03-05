Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 67,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 706.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 219,362 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

