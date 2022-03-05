Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 106,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.