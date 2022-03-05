Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80,631 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

BILI opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

