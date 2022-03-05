Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,580 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile (Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

