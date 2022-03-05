Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,272 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.