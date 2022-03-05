Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 277,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $185.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

