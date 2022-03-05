Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,614 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 690,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 448,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 331,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

