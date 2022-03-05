Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $613,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after buying an additional 430,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 8,284.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after buying an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.51. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,293,282 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

