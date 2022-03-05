Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Shares of ILTB opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $74.78.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

