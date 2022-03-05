Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

CENX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

