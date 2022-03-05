Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $276.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

