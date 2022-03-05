Centiva Capital LP Purchases 10,376 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 306.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Celanese by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

CE opened at $141.90 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

