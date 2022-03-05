Centiva Capital LP Acquires 2,047 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

