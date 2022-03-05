Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.44

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

CNTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

In related news, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $10,133,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $18,268,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.