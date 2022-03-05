Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.85.

NYSE CGAU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -17.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

