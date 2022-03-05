Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 995 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.