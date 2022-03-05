CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Shares of CX opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.