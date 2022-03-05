Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
CLRB stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.48.
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
