Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

CLRB stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 62.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

