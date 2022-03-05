Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Up 143.3% in February

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MTTRY opened at $0.73 on Friday. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTTRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Ceconomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.