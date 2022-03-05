CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.