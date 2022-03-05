CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

CCCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 183,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

