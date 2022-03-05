Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.82. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 105,262 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$71.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.