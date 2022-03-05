Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

