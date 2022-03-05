Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($38.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($24.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATXS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $79.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.39. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

