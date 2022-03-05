Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.