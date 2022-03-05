Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FMC by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FMC by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $121.28 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

