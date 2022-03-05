Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

FIS stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

