Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average of $217.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

