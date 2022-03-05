Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equifax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX opened at $227.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.15 and its 200-day moving average is $262.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

