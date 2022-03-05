Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.