Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,030 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 555,306 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 538,272 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,788,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.