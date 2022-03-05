Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,101.00.

CABGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 508,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

