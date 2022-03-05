CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will announce $70.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.70 million and the lowest is $65.16 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $245.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $256.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.92 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.18. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CarLotz in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

