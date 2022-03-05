Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “
CRDL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
About Cardiol Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.
