Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 310.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 458.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 183,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.