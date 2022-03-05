Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,614,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 549,452 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 362,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

