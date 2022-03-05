Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 775 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 228,199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

