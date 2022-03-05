Captrust Financial Advisors Has $559,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $258.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.97 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.32.

