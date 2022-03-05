Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 431,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $60.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

