Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 42,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

