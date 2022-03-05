Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

