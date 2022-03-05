Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.