Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

MAV opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

