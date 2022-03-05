Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.