Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AFT opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

