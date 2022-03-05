Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 104,472 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 279.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,472 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

