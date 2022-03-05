CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$8.19. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 191,541 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.34. The company has a market cap of C$659.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

