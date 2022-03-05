Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.49).

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCT. StockNews.com raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $496.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.75.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.