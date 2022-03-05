Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

CGC stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

