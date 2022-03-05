Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.33.

TSE CFP opened at C$28.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.36. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$22.46 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

